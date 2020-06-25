ROCK SPRINGS – A shoplifting investigation led to a man being arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle, among other offenses.
The Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched at 3:34 p.m. June 24 to Goodwill on 1254 Dewar Drive in reference to a shoplifting. Officers reviewed the store's security cameras and obtained a description of the male suspect and the vehicle he was driving.
While on patrol, officers located Cody Fuger and conducted a traffic stop. A routine check on the vehicle revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Utah, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Fuger, a 36-year-old from Utah, was also identified as the suspect in a theft of a cellphone earlier Tuesday at Rock Springs Animal Control.
Fuger was arrested for alleged shoplifting; possession of a stolen property, greater than $1,000; possession of methamphetamine; theft, less than $1,000; and driving under suspension.
