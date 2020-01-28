ROCK SPRINGS — During a visit to Sweetwater County, University of Wyoming Acting President Neil Theobald stopped by the Rocket Miner office Friday afternoon to discuss education and the position he has served in since July 1, 2019.
A contingent from UW came to the area for several events, including visits to local high schools, a “The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration, and a Saturday University session on “A Low-Carbon Future for Wyoming Fossil Fuels?” at Western Wyoming Community College.
Theobald said he met with students at both Rock Springs and Green River high schools. He encouraged them to be intentional about their education —keeping in mind what they want to do as a career. He said students should consider their passion and follow it, whether or not it requires attending college.
During meetings with both Sweetwater County school district superintendents, Theobald said he asked what the university could do to help support K-12 education. Both said more young people need to be going into teaching as a career. Sweetwater No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern told him that at one time there would be nearly 100 applicants for one open elementary teaching position. The past year there was an open position with no qualified applicants. Theobald said he plans to meet with the UW Dean of Education to discuss the issue and that possible solutions are more online options for education degrees and working with those already employed in schools to help them get their teaching credentials.
Theobald also discussed UW’s relationship with Wyoming community colleges. He referred to three options for continuing and improving on the close partnership UW has with community colleges in the state. First, he said work needs to be done to make sure college credits transfer more easily from associates to bachelors degrees. A major step in that direction is to coordinate course numbering. Other options are to partner on additional online courses, and for UW professors to teach courses at community colleges, whether in person or online. He was scheduled to meet with the Wyoming Community College Commission on Jan. 28 to discuss those and other topics.
ACTING PRESIDENT
Theobald has enjoyed serving as acting president and has applied for the position of new president. Interviews for the position are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. Theobald said some of his highlights of serving as acting president include a 10 percent increase in the number of degrees awarded at UW, changes in financial aid policy and an increase in research through additional funding at the university.
Sweetwater County high school students heard about the new opportunities for financial aid to attend the University of Wyoming when Theobald visited. He said changes will provide UW access to even more students across the state. The goal is to go beyond the Hathaway Scholarship in order to help students who might not be able to afford college otherwise. One thing UW has done is move $1 million originally targeted for out-of-state students to need-based aid for Wyoming students.
Theobald said his challenges and goals as acting president fall under categories including agriculture, energy, attainment and faculty.
Agriculture and energy: Theobald said the future of Wyoming and UW are closely tied together. The University of Wyoming is one of the nation’s research universities, and much of that research is designed to benefit the state in areas such as agriculture, energy and economic development. Research funding has increased by 8%, not including grant money. New discoveries in areas such as invasive plants and weeds can help with management efforts in the state and benefit agriculture. UW is also doing research on alternative uses for coal, such as asphalt, and ways to burn coal without producing carbon dioxide.
Attainment: Theobald would like to see the majority of UW students graduate in four years rather than five or six.
Faculty: In the coming year, UW plans to hire 55 additional faculty members. It is a competitive market, so the challenge is to get the best people available while also retaining current faculty members, Theobald said.
BACKGROUND
Before his appointment to the university’s top leadership post by the UW Board of Trustees, Theobald served as UW’s vice president for finance and administration beginning on July 1, 2018. He first came to the University of Wyoming as a graduate student in 1985. His doctoral advisor at the University of Washington sent him to Laramie that year to set up a Wyoming School-University Partnership that still exists.
Before earning his Ph.D. at the University of Washington in 1989, Theobald served as a high school math teacher in Seattle. He was president of Temple University from 2012-2016, and his career in higher education administration has also included multiple roles at Indiana University.
Theobald said he has enjoyed working at UW and living in Wyoming. He appreciates how much support UW receives from the people of Wyoming. The University has great faculty and staff, and there is great potential for UW’s future, according to Theobald.
“It’s a great place to finish a career,” he said.
