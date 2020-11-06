SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several local events are scheduled on Veterans Day as well as the days before and after to honor and help local veterans.
The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will start the day off with a free breakfast for all veterans and their families beginning at 7 a.m. at the post on Broadway Street in Rock Springs. Sons of the American Legion members will be preparing and serving the breakfast.
At 8:05 a.m., the flag in front of the American Legion will be lowered to half staff in a ceremony to honor fallen veterans as well as prisoners of war and those missing in action. Another ceremony will follow at 8:35-8:45 a.m. in the veterans section of the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will offer a free drive-thru lunch to veterans and a guest from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Veteran's Day. Veterans should drive around to the back of the specialty clinics at 1180 College Drive.
In Green River, the fourth annual Veterans Freedom Run/Walk is raising money to provide meals to local veterans during the holiday season. The Saturday, Nov. 7, event features a 5K run/walk, 10K run/walk, and a 1-mile veteran walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, the Green River American Legion will host a Veterans Job Service event from 4-7 p.m. at the post. It will feature information on employment opportunities, resume writing help, and additional guidance on topics such as college grants and more.
Also look for the annual Veterans Day section featuring local heroes in the pages of the Rocket Miner on Nov. 11.
