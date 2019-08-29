ROCK SPRINGS – Victra will host a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at stores across the country. With this one-day event, the company aims to fill over 400 positions in all of their participating stores, including Rock Springs.
As Rich Balot, CEO of Victra noted, “We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience to every single guest, but we can’t do this without hiring exceptional sales consultants and managers. We are looking for passionate people who want to join #VNation: The Victra family who works with integrity and puts our guests’ needs first.”
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Victra seeks to get the best, keep the best, and grow the best talent, according to a press release. The company supports employees with paid training, a comprehensive benefits package, and a competitive pay structure of base plus commission. Flexible schedules work for people from all walks of life from students to military spouses. Available job openings are part- and full-time sales consultants and store managers.
Interested applicants can RSVP at victrahiringevent.com. Those who are unable to attend can submit their resumes online at the careers page of Victra.com.
ABOUT VICTRA
Victra is a retailer of wireless products and services, operating as an authorized agent for Verizon Wireless. Victra has approximately 1,150 Verizon-branded retail stores across 47 states with almost 5,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.victra.com.
