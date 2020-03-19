ROCK SPRINGS — Visitation limits and other restrictions are changing rapidly at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and its clinics. They are in place in an effort to keep our patients, staff and community healthy and safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Please be advised that this list could change at any time. Check sweetwatermemorial.com periodically for updates. We thank you for your patience and understanding.
GENERAL RESTRICTIONS
-- If you have a temperature of 100 or greater, a cough or shortness of breath, DO NOT go directly to a doctor’s appointment. At Family & Occupational Medicine Clinics (3000 College Drive, Rock Springs), you can call the clinic at 307-212-7708 from home or from your car to discuss your symptoms before entering the building.
-- DO NOT go to the Emergency Room if you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough. Call your provider or Sweetwater Memorial’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523. Please do not go directly to the hospital or your provider unless you believe symptoms are signs of a serious or life-threatening health issue.
-- Everyone entering the hospital and its clinics will be asked to submit to a quick temperature scan. Any visitor who is coughing, has a temperature of 100 or above, or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.
Be aware that hospital staff may ask any visitor these questions: Have you had a fever or do you feel sick? Have you traveled within the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19?
-- Everyone must use alcohol sanitizer before entering and upon leaving any Sweetwater Memorial facility, any patient room, and any exam room.
-- If you are sick with COVID-19, go to cdc.gov for tips or to sweetwatermemorial.com for the direct link. Be aware that all patients not hospitalized who are tested for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate in their homes until negative tests are obtained, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
-- The Sweetwater Memorial Café is closed to the public until further notice.
VISITATION RULES
-- No visitors younger than 18, unless the visitor younger than 18 is a parent or partner of a patient in any area of the hospital. Adults who must come into the facility for care are asked to not bring children with them until further notice.
-- Visitors must check in with a nurse on the patient care unit before going into any patient room. This includes the Emergency Room and Obstetrics.
-- One visitor per adult patient. This includes walk-in X-rays, lab tests, medical/surgical floor and emergency room. Visitors for pediatrics patient must be a parent or guardian. One adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient. The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the OB unit. No siblings younger than 18 are allowed during this time of temporary restrictions.
-- Exceptions can be made in specific circumstances, such as end-of-life care, with prior approval of the Infection Prevention Nurse and/or a hospital administrator.
-- One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an office appointment in the clinics, unless an assistant is required to help the patient to the office.
-- Any visitor who is coughing or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.
IN THE MEANTIME
-- Practice social distancing
-- Stay home
-- Look for more community updates at sweetwater311.org
For more information on COVID-19, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.
