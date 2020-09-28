GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for a three-day cleanup event at Riverview Cemetery.
Work continues at the cemetery to address damage caused by a wind and snow storm Sept. 7-8. The volunteer cleanup event will run from Tuesday through Thursday. Several sections in the cemetery need further attention, according to Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation director.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, work will focus on sections I, O, N, M, and L of the cemetery. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, sections A,F, H, K, P, R and Q will be addressed, followed by sections B, C, D, E, S, T, U, and W on Thursday, Oct. 1. Official cleanup hours will be from 5:30 p.m. until dusk each day, but volunteers may come earlier in the day if they want.
The city is looking for help picking up small debris left from fallen branches and trees. Tree trunks and large branches have already been removed. Volunteers are asked bring their own rakes and create piles of debris near the roadside or within the cemetery section if a road isn't nearby.
City crews will remove the piles the following morning, Raney said. Volunteers should not bring chainsaws since that part of the work has been done by city crews and contractors.
