ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department would like to warn citizens of counterfeit bills circulating in the Rock Springs area.
The bills look extremely real but are slightly different in color, according to a press release. On the bill, there is the word “Copy” and the bill says “For motion picture use only” on the front and back. Several businesses have already reported receiving the bills in various denominations. Cashiers are advised to inspect all bills before accepting them.
If you receive one of the bills please contact Detective Sgt. Brenda Baker at the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.
