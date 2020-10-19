ROCK SPRINGS — The University of Wyoming Cowboys football season opener is headed to the big screen this weekend.
The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Wolf Pack at University of Nevada in Reno at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. This will be the first game of the Cowboys' season.
WyoMovies will show the Wyoming vs. Nevada game in the Star Stadium 11 ARQ theater on Saturday. Admission is free with the purchase of a $10 concessions voucher. Vouchers can be purchased and seats reserved at WyoMovies.com.
Seating at the theater is limited to accommodate social distancing. Face coverings are required in the theater. Once patrons reach their seats they may remove their masks to eat concession items.
The screening of the game is subject to change based on the football schedule.
The Cowboys game will also be televised and will be aired on CBS Sports Network.
