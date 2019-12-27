ROCK SPRINGS — People interested in serving on the White Mountain Water and Sewer District board can submit an application until Jan. 13.
In order to qualify for a position on the board, applicants must be able to attend monthly meetings at 7 p.m on the first Tuesday of each month. They must also be residents and registered voters in the district and have no felony convictions.
Those interested must submit a letter expressing interest in the position, qualifications, and reasons for wanting to serve on the board. Letters can be dropped off at the district office at 54 Gannett Drive or be mailed to P.O. Box 2221 in Rock Springs and must be received no later than 2 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Following a review of submitted letters, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all applicants will be interviewed. One person will be selected for the appointment and will serve until the general election in November 2020.
