ROCK SPRINGS – Snowy conditions, closed roads and power outages extended the Labor Day holiday for some Tuesday in Sweetwater County. When it came to education, Western Wyoming Community College and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 switched to all online classes Tuesday, while Sweetwater County School District No. 2 canceled school. “Both the Rock Springs campus and Green River Center are closed to all activities,” the college stated on its Facebook page. “Due to extreme weather conditions across the county and state, Sweetwater No. 1 has made the decision to cancel in-person school for Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Instruction will be delivered virtually today and all students and staff should remain at home,” the district announced in a press release. Students were expected to login to all of their classes online, and attendance was taken as normal. The press release noted school districts have been given the ability to offer virtual education on days when all students are off-site. “This means we will not have to make-up this day of instruction because we will still be teaching virtually. Please do not send students to bus stops. Keep your child home today using district provided technology,” the release said. POWER OUTAGES Education officials, among others, said they were aware of power outages and would work with impacted students. High winds that came with the winter-like storm that hit the area late Monday caused power outages for thousands of homes and businesses in Sweetwater County. A total of 54 outages affecting 6,719 customers were reported in the county on Monday night and Tuesday, according to Rocky Mountain Power. As of noon Tuesday, the company reported nearly 2,500 outages and around 185,000 customer out of service throughout Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho. The company said it was unable to provide estimated restoration times due to continued high winds. Five outages affecting 3,815 customers in Green River were first reported shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, according to Rocky Mountain Power. Another five outages affecting an additional 2,128 customers in west Green River were first reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power workers were “out in force” in Green River on Tuesday working to restore power, according to Steve Core, communications administrator for the city of Green River. They said that it could be Tuesday evening before power was restored in Green River and perhaps longer for some customers. More than 660 customers in and around Rock Springs were affected by power outages Monday night through Tuesday. Green River city officials said people should watch for downed power lines underneath or near tree branches on the ground and stay away from them. People need to be very careful when cleaning up from the storm, Core said. Green River residents are encouraged to take the fallen tree limbs and dump them in the parking lot of the rodeo grounds in town. “This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. The number of customers affected by the outages include 12,000 in Wyoming, 170,000 in Utah, and 3,000 in Idaho. Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, and additional customer care agents are working as well. Rocky Mountain Power said all customers should report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call customer care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process. The Rocky Mountain Power outage map is available at www.rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety.html. OTHER CLOSURES — As of press time, most of Interstate 80 was closed, prompting delays such as the postponement of the physical delivery of the Rocket Miner. According to the National Weather Service, more snow was expected Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday. — All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs closed Tuesday due to power outages and winter conditions. — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport remained closed as of press time Tuesday afternoon. “Crews are working to clear the runways and taxiways, however, it will be several hours at best until we are able to open the airport. We are trying to open in time for this evening’s United arrival, however the current conditions are causing doubt this will be possible,” a Facebook post stated. On Tuesday morning, it took about four hours of trying to get an employee up the hill when the road was not passable even with four-wheel drive vehicles. A Facebook post stated that winds peaked at 86 mph several times.
