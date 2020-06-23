SHERIDAN — The public is invited to attend a free webinar dealing with "Tools to Diversify Wyoming's Economy" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.
The webinar is the second in a series titled "Reclaiming & Growing Wyoming’s Future" hosted by the Powder River Basin Resource Council. The webinar is free and open to the public but requires advance registration, and attendance is capped at 150.
Speakers will include Jack Morgan, Program Manager for National Association of Counties (NACo) County Innovations Lab; Brett Schwartz, National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) Research Foundation Associate Director; and Sarah Fitz-Gerald, Chief Strategy Officer with the Wyoming Business Council. Southwest Wyoming Senator Fred Baldwin will moderate.
Two more webinars are scheduled in the series: "Securitization: A Finance Tool for Energy Transition," on July 9 and "Funding Wyoming's Economic Transition" on July 21. Both will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The first webinar was titled "Reclaiming & Growing Wyoming's Future."
Webinar registration for "Tools to Diversify Wyoming's Economy" is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3309388570158436363. For more information on the webinar series, visit www.powderriverbasin.org.
