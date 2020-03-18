SWEETWATER COUNTY – New resources have been set up to keep the public informed on developments in the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
The Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force established www.sweetwater311.org, a website dedicated to public health and safety updates as they relate to the coronavirus in Sweetwater County. The task force intends to post morning and afternoon briefings, along with related media releases and community updates, to this website regularly throughout each day.
The Sweetwater Combined Communications Center is in the process of activating a 311 local government information telephone hotline. 311 will serve as a nonemergency telephone number county residents can call to receive prerecorded morning and afternoon community briefings about the latest local public health and safety updates. The telephone hotline serves as redundancy for the Sweetwater311 website and as an alternative for those who do not have internet access, according to a press release. The 311 telephone hotline is expected to be operational very soon, and the task force will update everyone with further details as soon as it is active and available.
SUPREME COURT ISSUES COVID-19 EMERGENCY ORDER
Michael K. Davis, chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, issued an emergency order Wednesday implementing measures to protect the health of the public and court personnel throughout Wyoming, while still permitting essential functions to proceed in a timely manner. The order advises all district and circuit courts to suspend in-person proceedings, except in certain specified circumstances where required by law and the constitution. Judges are encouraged to use video or telephone conferencing to the extent possible, all civil trials should be rescheduled, and reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule all criminal trials, “subject to the requirement that defendants be provided speedy trials as required by law.”
“We are fortunate that our branch has invested in video technology and upgraded our hardware in recent years so that we can perform many judicial functions remotely,” Davis said.
He also encouraged individual judges to issue orders specific to their needs as this health situation evolves. More information is available at www.courts.state.wy.us/coronavirus-covid-19-updates.
RSPD VIN INSPECTIONS
The Rock Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that it will no longer conduct VIN inspections until April 3. This date may be reevaluated as conditions change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.