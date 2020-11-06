SWEETWATER COUNTY — A cold front is expected to hit Wyoming on Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.
A Pacific storm system is bringing the cold front with it. It will bring rain at first, changing into snow overnight into Sunday. Very strong winds are expected from Rock Springs to Casper. The strong, breezy winds across the region may cause areas of blowing snow at times with reduced visibility.
Snow is expected on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, especially after 3 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%, but new snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch. The low will be around 30 degrees.
On Sunday there is a 40% chance of snow showers.
Cooler temperatures will extend into next week, with expected high temperatures in the 30s.
