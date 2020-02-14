SWEETWATER COUNTY — Roads were closed Friday in southern Wyoming due to stormy conditions, with a winter storm watch in effect for far western Wyoming from Saturday night through Sunday night.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions near Rawlins. I-80 was also closed to light, high profile vehicles westbound between Rawlins and Laramie due to gusting winds. The estimated opening time was in 14 to 16 hours.
US Highway 191 was closed between the Utah state line and mile marker 502, the southbound closure gate, due to winter conditions. Wyoming Highway 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line was also closed. Estimated opening times for those closures was unknown as of 4 p.m. Friday.
The weekend winter storm watch says that significant snow is likely across the west with some accumulating snow possible over the east Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
In Sweetwater County, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies during the day Saturday with a high near 31 degrees and wind chill values as low as zero. It will be breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
There is a 20 percent chance of snow in the county after 11 p.m. Saturday, increasing to 50 percent by Sunday. Expect windy conditions Sunday with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. A new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible on Sunday.
