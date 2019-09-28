ROCK SPRINGS -- The Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine has made multiple stops in Sweetwater County this summer, and people can see it again through Monday morning in downtown Rock Springs.
It is scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Updated: September 29, 2019 @ 12:46 am
