WWCC trustees will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 3071 at the Rock Springs campus to discuss the information gathered at public forums and to finalize the presidential profile.

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to concerns about coronavirus, COVID-19, Western Wyoming Community College's in-person classes, including workforce training and community education, have been canceled from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 29. 

All faculty, staff and students have been directed to remain home unless notified by a supervisor. Currently scheduled online classes will not be impacted by this decision, according to Western's website. The Rock Springs Campus and the Green River Center will be closed. People expected to report to work during the closure will be contacted by Sunday, March 15 at noon. 

The next two weeks will allow faculty and staff time to move many of Western's in-person courses to an online format. Western is committed to quality education and student learning outcomes will not be compromised, the college release said. People needing additional details regarding course cancellation and campus closures at outreach locations should contact each individually. 

