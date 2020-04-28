ROCK SPRINGS -- The Board of Trustees of the Western Wyoming Community College District will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
This meeting will be hosted online, so people should visit www.westernwyoming.edu for public attendance instructions.
Agenda items include financial approvals, policy/procedure revisions and new drafts, consideration of an agreement for facility use; correction on student required fees; and revision of the summer, 2020 academic calendar.
An executive session for legal issues will be conducted at the end of the special meeting with no action following the executive session.
