ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s COVID-19 Crisis Team has created a revised summer 2020 schedule to reflect changes brought on by COVID-19. The revised schedule was approved by the Board of Trustees on April 29 and can be viewed at www.westernwyoming.edu/_resources/summer-2020-academic-calendar.php.
.
Amidst continued COVID-19 concerns, the safety of Western’s students, employees and community remain the institution’s No. 1 priority, according to a press release. With that in mind, Western will move all summer classes online, with the exception of welding, which will be offered in a special block format. Western’s buildings will remain closed to students and the public, with limited staffing through at least July 5. Those employees already deemed critical will continue to work on campus utilizing social distancing protocols and extra custodial practices.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic creates some challenges, Western is open for business and serving students in safe and creative ways. With hundreds of online offerings and 23 fully-online degrees, students can learn anytime, anywhere. Our dedicated faculty and staff are working hard to ensure convenient, virtual learning opportunities,” said Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College.
The Children’s Center, Fitness Center, and Aquatics Center will be closed at least through July 5. Western knows the community values these resources, but will be focusing their efforts and resources on student educational outcomes, the release said. In addition, the college and Board of Cooperative Educational Services summer camps will not be held on campus during this time.
The college is working with the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC), and local and state health officials in creating a Variance 1.0 request. Details regarding the variance will follow.
With Wyoming state health officials requesting no large gatherings for the summer, commencement will be moving to a virtual and interactive format. More details on this will follow.
For more information, visit the college’s main coronavirus updates page at www.westernwyoming.edu for latest information or email safety@westernwyoming.edu.
