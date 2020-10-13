ROCK SPRINGS — One employee and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs campus since Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The employee is aware of the time of exposure, has not been to campus since being exposed, and is self-isolating. One student who tested positive is living in Western’s residence halls and is self-isolating. The other student lives off campus and is self-isolating.
Contact tracing is conducted by public health officials. The officials contact those who have possible exposure to the infected person, then make a recommendation on testing and/or quarantining. When there is a positive case, public health officials contact either Western’s dean of students or Western’s Human Resources (HR) Director so that the college can take follow-up steps with the student or employee. This helps ensure learning outcomes are met and work-related tasks are managed, according to a press release.
Additionally, Western has created an internal COVID-19 self-reporting form so that those who feel ill can report it to the respective COVID-19 Crisis Team lead: the dean of students for students, or to the Human Resources director for employees. The form also allows people to report on behalf of someone else, such as an instructor or parent reporting for a student.
“Western’s COVID-19 Crisis Team made the decision to require masks on campus, in addition to providing six-foot social distancing in our classrooms. Recent evidence from the CDC indicates that the virus is transmitted through airborne particles. We believe that with requiring face coverings, we have mitigated the spread as much as possible,” said Dean of Students Dustin Conover.
For Western students self-isolating or in quarantining on campus, three meals per day are provided and left outside of their door for no-contact delivery. Western’s dean of students communicates with the students self-isolating or in quarantining on campus on a daily basis for updates. Western currently has nine students in the residence halls who are self-isolating or quarantining.
The dean of students and HR director are in regular contact with those in self-isolation off-campus, the press release said.
Western’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily with the latest case numbers. The daily numbers reflect the case number totals from the end of the day — the day before they are posted. Additionally, Western’s Coronavirus Updates website page contains the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Western.
