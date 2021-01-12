Workshop 5:30pm via Video Conferencing
Meeting 7:15pm via Video Conferencing
1. Workshop Agenda
A. Workshop - Call to Order
B. Health Sciences Facility - Burt Reynolds
C. Sustainable Funding, Draft Community College Resolution - Dr. Kim Dale
D. Review Meeting Agenda
E. Adjourn Workshop
2. Board Meeting - Call to Order
3. Approval of Agenda
A. Additions and Deletions
4. Reports
A. Housing and Student Life Annual Report - Dr. Dustin Conover
B. Western Celebrations - Dr. Kim Dale
5. Public Comment
A. Individuals or Visiting Delegations
B. Questions from Media/Public
6. Administrative Information and Updates
A. President and Staff Updates
B. COVID-19 Update
7. Board Information and Updates
A. Trustee Questions/Topics
B. BOCES/BOCHES Reports
C. Topics for Future Workshop Agendas
D. Calendar of Future Events
8. Approval of Minutes
A. Minutes of December 10, 2020 Meeting
9. Financial Reports/Transactions
A. Fund Accounts
10. Recommended Action - Old Business
A. REVISED: Second Reading, 3710H Security Cameras - Burt Reynolds
11. Recommended Action - Consent Agenda
A. Approval of FY2022 Budget Preparation Calendar - Burt Reynolds
12. Recommended Action - New Business
A. REVISED: Ratification of Emergency Purchase, Residence Hall Boilers - Burt Reynolds
B. REVISED: Authorization to Solicit Bids, West Parking Lot Reconstruction - Burt Reynolds
C. ADDITION: Authorization for Sole Source Purchase, Design and Construction Management, West Parking Lot Reconstruction - Burt Reynolds
D. Approval of Employment Contract, School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Chair - Dr. Cliff Wittstruck
E. Approval of Employment Contract, School of Business and Computer Technology Chair - Dr. Cliff Wittstruck
F. Approval of Employment Contract, School of Math and Science Chair - Dr. Cliff Wittstruck
G. Approval of Revised 2021-2022 Academic Calendar - Dr. Cliff Wittstruck
H. ADDITION: Request for Early Contract Release, Associate Professor of Engineering - Dr. Cliff Wittstruck
13. Executive Session
14. Adjournment
For ADA Accommodations or more information call 307-382-1602
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.