ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College invites community members to participate in its 60th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 on the Western Commons at the Rock Springs campus.
The celebration will include performances by Affirmation, Eagle Beak, and WY5. Community members are invited to bring concert chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the show. Western will also host food trucks, such as The Food Dude, Snak Shak, Mile High Fries, Sodexo, Chill Out Ice Cream, and others. They will be parked in the circle by the main entrance.
In addition to the live music and food trucks, attendees are encouraged to visit the memorabilia exhibit of Western’s history displayed opposite the pendulum, inside the college. The display will continue one week before and one week after the event.
Western Community College, the fifth of seven community colleges in Wyoming, was established in 1959. Through the efforts of a citizens’ committee, a campaign was begun, an election was conducted, and the college and the original district were created. In September 1959, 40 students enrolled for college credit courses with five full-time faculty teaching during the evening.
Today, the college has over 60 degree pathways, more than 30 certificate offerings, and over 80 full-time faculty.
“Our faculty and staff have worked very hard to prepare a wonderful celebration of Western’s history. We hope friends, family and community members from our entire service area come join us for food and fun in our new Western Commons area,” said Dr. Kim Dale, new president of Western Wyoming Community College.
For more information on the anniversary celebration, contact Kimberly Emerson at kemerson@westernwyoming.edu.
