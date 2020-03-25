ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has revised the spring 2020 academic calendar to ensure student learning outcomes are not compromised.
The updated dates will provide students and their families with clarity on when the courses converted to an online format will begin, when block courses start and finish, and crucial dates for students, according to a press release. Western said please note commencement has moved.
People can continue to check Western’s main coronavirus updates page at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/_resources/coronavirus.php daily for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.