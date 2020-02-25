ROCK SPRINGS — The fifth annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex from Feb. 28 to March 1. The event is free and open to the public.
Organizers said outdoor fun will run from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
The public can meet experts, including hunting and fishing charters, guides, and outfitters, who will help people plan trips to Alaska and Canada for hunting and/or fishing adventures. Specialists available will include A-Z Sports fishing Charters, Maddog’s Alaskan Outfitters, Alaska’s Boardwalk Lodge Trout Camp, Wetherbee’s Lodge and Fishing, and G&S Marina Outfitters.
Vendors will be on site to help with outdoor needs, and people can book their next outdoor adventure at the Western Expo. There will be recreational vehicles and all-terrain vehicles along with hunting and fishing supplies, outdoor clothing, and everything in between, according to a press release.
Visitors will have opportunities to win prizes like Ruger guns, Camp Chef Stoves and more.
Golfers can stop by the Cowboy Curbing and Landscape exhibit to test their swing and turf with the interactive golf display. There will also be food vendors, including concessions by Cowboy Crepes and Cafe.
The annual Western Wyoming Sportman’s Expo is sponsored by the Wyoming Home Show, the organization that has brought shows to Sweetwater County for more than 24 years. For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.