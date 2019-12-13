ROCK SPRINGS — Seniors at the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy are required to do a community-service project prior to graduation.
RSHS senior Bailee Pitt has a cousin in third grade who attends Westridge Elementary School, so she decided her project should be helping the school with its holiday food drive. Bailee contacted the Parent Teacher Organization and worked with its members on the effort.
“There are a lot of people in need for the holidays,” Bailee said. “I wanted to help make sure that everyone has enough.”
Bailee’s part in the food drive included wrapping the outside of giant cardboard boxes to serve as cars for the “train” that would hold all of the donations. She also hosted a contest, offering a pizza party to the class that donated the most food items.
The drive was a success, with students donating 1,918 food items. The fourth grade class won the contest, donating 504 items. First grade came in a close second with 499 items. Other totals include third grade, 376; second grade, 275; and kindergarten, 264.
Bailee’s next task was to transport all of the donated food from the school to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Sweetwater Medics offered to help by providing an ambulance. Bailee’s mom Heather Graebert works for Sweetwater Medics and drove the ambulance to the school Thursday morning to be loaded up.
Seventeen boxes fit in Bailee’s vehicle, and the rest were loaded into the ambulance with the help of fellow FLLA students including Casey Isaacson, Chandler Wright, Brendan Jassman and Alysia Wegner. Bailee plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College after graduating from RSHS and wants a career either in law enforcement or as a mortician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.