GREEN RIVER (WNE) -- A weekend of fun on the island where explorer John Wesley Powell launched his explorations of the Green and Colorado rivers tops the list of Wyoming events this weekend.
Green River's 18th annual River Festival, to take place Friday and Saturday, will feature a cajun shrimp boil, fireworks show, live music and a horseshoe tournament, all to be hosted on Expedition Island in Green River.
Other activities at the festival will include the "Run with the Horses Marathon," a car show and a craft show.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
-- A "Taste of Meeteetse" on Friday
-- The Plaza Diane Renaissance Fair in Powell on Saturday
-- The Wild West River Fest in Cody on Saturday and Sunday
-- The "Great Dam Day" at the Buffalo Bill Dam and Visitor Center in Cody on Saturday
-- The Johnson County War Tour in Kaycee on Saturday
-- A Summer Festival and Car Show in Gillette on Saturday and Sunday
-- A "Historic Ed Young Apple Farm Trek" in Laramie on Saturday
-- "Fly Fish Casper" on Saturday
-- The Thermopolis Demolition Derby on Saturday
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
