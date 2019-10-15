ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) -- A festival of rocks, gems and minerals tops this weekend's list of events in Wyoming.
The Fall Geology Expo, hosted by Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs on Saturday, will feature hands-on activities sponsored by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Geological Survey, along with vendors selling a wide variety of rocks and gems.
Other items on sale during the event, held in part as a fundraiser for WWCC's nationally known Geology Department, will include selected items from the department's collection, such as topographic maps.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
-- A presentation on "Ghost Stories, Urban Myths and Legends in Riverton on Thursday.
-- A haunted downtown walking tour of Riverton on Saturday.
-- The Wyoming Frontier Prison Masquerade Ball in Rawlins on Friday.
-- The final weekend of an exhibit of the artwork of Casper artist Zachary Pullen at the Brinton Museum in Sheridan.
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
