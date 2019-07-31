ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County WIC Program is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week.
It is sending congratulation letters to all of the breastfeeding moms in the WIC Program. It is also sending letters to businesses with "breastfeeding welcome here" stickers in hopes that they will be placed near their entrances to show the community they support breastfeeding families.
The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to empower parents and enable breastfeeding now and for the future.
To contact WIC, call 307-352-6783 or visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic.
Learn more about how the WIC program supports breastfeeding at rocketminer.com.
