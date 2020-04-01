CHEYENNE — In support of national and state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming wild horse adoption at the Rock Springs wild horse facility scheduled for April 24-25 has been postponed.
Corrals at the facility are closed and not accepting appointments.
The adoptions scheduled in early May in Powell and the Wyoming Honor Farm on May 15-16 are also postponed. Events will be rescheduled this summer at various locations including Rock Springs, Powell, the Steve Mantle Training Facility and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
For the latest information and updates on wild horse events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro.
