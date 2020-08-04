SWEETWATER COUNTY — A wildfire that started near Clay Basin south of Rock Springs on Monday afternoon spread to 2,500 acres and remained uncontained as of noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Oil and gas infrastructure east of the fire remained a concern Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. At that time, no evacuations were in place and no structures had been lost.
Mike Bournazian, Sweetwater County fire warden, gave an update on the fire to county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. He said the fire may have been started by lightning on the south side of Richard Mountain in Clay Basin about 40 miles south of Rock Springs. It grew rapidly in inaccessible terrain.
The BLM took command of firefighting efforts once it was determined that the fire was located on BLM and state-owned land. The Richards Fire made a 2.5-mile run toward a Simplot pump station and housing area on Monday, according to Bournazian. Aircraft came in and dropped a retardant line to protect the structures.
BLM officials said the wildfire was burning in sagebrush, grass and juniper while moving in a northeast direction. The Richards Fire spread into Utah early Tuesday morning. It crossed the Brown's Park road, and moved onto some private property. Firefighting efforts have been coordinated between the BLM, state of Wyoming and the Sweetwater County Fire Department.
A type-three incident management team was ordered and expected to arrive on the scene Tuesday, according to the BLM. Red flag weather conditions were expected to remain in place through Tuesday with more favorable weather moving into the area Wednesday.
