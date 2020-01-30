SWEETWATER COUNTY—Significant snowfall, blowing snow, and a return to bitterly cold temperatures are expected on Sunday in wake of a strong cold front coming to the area.
Snow is expected to develop over northern Wyoming Sunday afternoon. The snow is then expected to quickly spread into central Wyoming Sunday evening, and then into southern Wyoming late Sunday night into Monday morning. The snow will continue across much of the area Monday, before gradually decreasing from north to south Monday night.
Travel could become quite hazardous if not nearly impossible in some locations Sunday night through Monday night.
For many areas east of the Continental Divide, this could be the heaviest snowfall since Thanksgiving according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.
