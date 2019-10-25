SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wintry weather will impact travel in southwest Wyoming during the weekend.
A strong cold front will bring snow and colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Early snowfall totals are forecast to be 1 to 2 inches at the lower elevations. Sweetwater County could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. The Salt River and Wyoming ranges should see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
A combination of snow and wind, along with temperatures falling below freezing Saturday night, will cause hazardous travel in southwest and southern Wyoming. This will include Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. Travelers, hunters and others with outdoor activities will need to prepare for winter weather.
