SWEETWATER COUNTY—A winter storm warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service warning includes Rock Springs and Green River as well as areas around Flaming Gorge. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches are possible near McKinnon. Winds will increase into Monday night near Green River and Rock Springs, gusting from 25 to 35 mph.
Travel could be very difficult, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, snow will gradually end through the morning hours. Light snow will remain possible in the afternoon. Gusty winds between Alcova Reservoir and Wamsutter will gradually subside through the afternoon.
Another storm system on Wednesday and Thanksgiving will impact the area with potential for more snowfall mainly over the western and southern Wyoming.
