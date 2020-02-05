SWEETWATER COUNTY—A winter weather advisory is now in effect in advance of Thursday's high wind warning. The expected snow and high winds will combine to create hazardous conditions.
The winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday, and the high wind warning will be in effect from noon Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest Wyoming, producing another round of significant snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon and night.
Blowing snow is expected, with wind gusts of 35 miles per hour, increasing up to 45 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected early Thursday morning, increasing to gusts of 60 to 65 mph later on Thursday.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions, and slow down and use caution while traveling. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.