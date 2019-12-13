SWEETWATER COUNTY—A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sweetwater County including Rock Springs and Green River from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m on Saturday.
A round of light to moderate snow will impact western and southwest Wyoming Friday night and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will be accompanied by a gusty west wind Saturday afternoon producing significant blowing snow over the south.
Both snow and wind are expected. One to two inches of snow is likely through Saturday morning. A gusty west wind will develop after the snow ends and last through the afternoon, producing widespread blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions and blowing snow.
including Interstate 80. Travel conditions will be difficult even after the snow ends. Blowing snow during the afternoon will significantly reduce visibility.
