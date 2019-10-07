SWEETWATER COUNTY—A significant temperature change downward is expected to begin Wednesday and continue into Friday across the area, including near record low temperatures and the possibility of snow.
A strong cold front will move through the region between late Tuesday night and Wednesday across Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. The front will bring much colder temperatures and will have sufficient moisture associated with it, likely resulting in the first significant snowfall across central and western Wyoming between early Wednesday through early Thursday.
Temperatures across much of central and western Wyoming will end up 25 to 35 degrees colder on Wednesday afternoon, compared to expected high temperatures nearing 70 degrees on Tuesday ahead of the cold front. Gusty northwest winds will also make it feel much colder and will produce some blowing and drifting of snow.
In Sweetwater County, there is a chance of rain showers between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday, then a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. It will be breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. The low temperature both Wednesday and Thursday night is expected to be around 11 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.