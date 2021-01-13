ROCK SPRINGS — A man from Wisconsin was arrested by the Rock Springs Police Department on multiple charges after leading police officers in a vehicle chase.
On Jan. 12, at approximately 11:38 p.m., officers from the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) were informed that a local taxi company had delivered fuel to a male subject whose Toyota Prius had run out of gas, according to a press release. The gas was delivered and the subject drove away without paying for the fuel.
The Toyota Prius was located by officers traveling at a high rate of speed. An attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over. He continued to elude officers until he drove down a dead-end road at which time he stopped his vehicle and contact was made by officers. The driver was later identified as Orlando Wilson Jr., 22, from Beloit, Wisconsin.
Through the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle Orlando was driving had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Colorado. Orlando was arrested for numerous charges including alleged felony theft; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; possession of marijuana, less than 3 ounces; interference with a police officer; driving under suspension; failure to maintain insurance; and speeding.
This case remains under investigation.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.