GREEN RIVER — Rather than continue with her jury trial on Tuesday morning, Shannon Stout decided to plead guilty to one of the felony counts against her.
In a plea agreement with the state of Wyoming, Stout pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for threatening a person with a knife during an incident at a Rock Springs motel on Nov. 7, 2019. Charges of aggravated burglary and strangulation of a household member were dismissed as part of the agreement. A charge of kidnapping had been dismissed prior to the start of the trial.
Stout received a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence at the Wyoming Department of Corrections Women's Center and was placed on five years of supervised probation. She was also order to pay court fees.
At the time of the crime, Stout was a resident of Colorado and had previously lived in Kemmerer. She told Judge Richard Lavery that she was in Kemmerer on her way to see her children in Idaho, when she received a call saying that she needed to return to Colorado for her job.
Stout said she had made arrangements to stop in Rock Springs on the way and help her ex-girlfriend move. When she arrived at the motel in Rock Springs, Stout said she got into an argument with her ex-girlfriend because she had arrived late and the victim had called someone else to come and get her. Stout told the judge she took out a knife and threatened to slit the throat of the victim as well as the person who was coming.
Stout originally pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment in Sweetwater County District Court.
Her trial started Monday, Aug. 24, with jury selection before the plea agreement was arranged the next morning. Judge Lavery accepted Stout's guilty plea and announced her sentence. He encouraged Stout to take her probation seriously. He said many of the people who go to prison do so because they tried to get away with things while on probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.