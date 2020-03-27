SWEETWATER COUNTY — March is Women’s History Month, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is spotlighting a 2019 book about women in southwest Wyoming. “Sweetwater Women” by local authors Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida Blasi profiles the lives of more than 100 women who figured prominently in the story of Sweetwater County.
Among the women covered in “Sweetwater Women” are:
— Krasovec of Rock Springs, a World War II WASP pilot.
— Ida Gasson of Green River, the president of the State Bank of Green River from 1932 to 1953 and the only female bank president in Wyoming of her time.
— Elinore Pruitt Stewart of Burntfork, whose writings about her life as a homesteader, “Letters of a Woman Homesteader” and “Letters on an Elk Hunt,” are still top sellers. The 1979 movie “Heartland” starring Conchata Ferrell and Rip Torn is based on her life in Sweetwater County.
— Bessie Crouch of Dines, a black woman who defied racism by refusing to sit in a segregated back row at the Isis Theater in Green River.
— Liesel Stern Shineberg of Rock Springs, who escaped the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany as a child and settled in Rock Springs.
— Catherine Chaussart of Superior, the first female Sweetwater County commissioner, who served in that capacity from 1953 to 1961.
“Sweetwater Women” offers a study of pioneers, judges, artists, educators, librarians, business owners, journalists, medical professionals and one brothel keeper – all women who made a difference in southwest Wyoming.
“Sweetwater Women” is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a nonprofit organization that exists to support the county museum. All proceeds from the book’s sale go directly to the foundation. It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.