ROCK SPRINGS – Mike Manning of Chainsaw Bears and Wood Art will be the main attraction during the second ARTember in downtown Rock Springs.
Manning said he observed a professional chainsaw artist carving at the Weber County Fairgrounds in Ogden, Utah, in 1997 and was impressed with his work, he thought he had the talent to try it.
"The first carve taught me that there were obvious secrets to the trade," Manning said. "I wanted to learn and read everything I could about the craft."
He ordered VHS tapes but said the "methods on 'how to carve' was poor demonstration at best."
By trial and error, he made all the mistakes in the book, each error bringing him closer to success. He never turned down a request to try.
After attending a professional competition, he learned more about what he was attempting to learn.
"I came back, tweaked a couple of cuts, and things took off," Manning said. "I donated art to every fundraiser to get my name known."
Manning has carved throughout the intermountain area and worked with stumps, logs, log beds, log lamps, totem poles, carved and painted slab wood. He learned how to see 3D and carve accordingly.
"I enjoy making wood come to life," he said.
Manning grew up in Ogden and attended Weber High and Utah State University. He was employed with the Utah Department of Corrections. He also worked as a sheriff deputy and boating ranger. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for 11 years as a professional scouter.
With the assistance of the Community Fine Arts Center, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host the second ARTember on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South Main Street. Admission is free. Art enthusiasts can witness Manning's wood carving demonstrations from 12:30-2 p.m.
