SWEETWATER COUNTY — Work continues towards the development of an industrial complex east of Rock Springs along Middle Baxter Road between the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and Simplot.
The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is working with the County Land Use Department on three phases of a plan to develop an industrial zone in the area. Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County land use director, updated county commissioners on industrial zone plans and other projects during their regular meeting July 7.
Phase one has been completed. It featured a targeted industry analysis to help determine potential businesses that would best fit the area. Types of industries considered included: inorganic/agricultural chemicals; computer services/software publishers; electronic and catalog shopping/warehousing and storage; storage batteries; metal processing/products; agricultural and construction machinery; and glass products. Factors studied for each include demand, growth, size of facility, workforce availability and location. One of the restrictive factors with glass manufacturing is the cost of shipping due to its heavy weight, Bingham said.
Part of phase one was an economic base analysis that took into account such things as population, workforce, education, and skill requirements. Phase two is now in progress and features an examination of infrastructure requirements. An implementation plan will be developed during phase three. The plan is to choose two or three of the industry types for the area and look at business leads, lead generation and site selectors. The hope is to complete the third phase by December of 2020.
In April of 2019, the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved a Business Ready Community grant for $50,000 for Sweetwater County to research the industrial complex.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
— The Wyoming Business Council provides leads to economic development agencies. The SEDC responded to five leads in 2019 and has responded to five leads as of July 7 in 2020. Of the five leads in 2020, Bingham said one is very promising. It would be a medium-sized manufacturing type of facility. It is probably the furthest the SEDC has gotten with a lead in Sweeetwater County, Bingham added.
— The SEDC is working on an application for an EDA-Coal Impacted Communities Grant in relation to the closing of coal-fired units at Jim Bridger.
— Western Wyoming Community College was approved for a Gateway Mountain Bike and Hiking Trail System. It will be located in the area behind the dorms. The SEDC wrote a letter of support for the project.
— Construction has started on the new Love's Travel Stop facility west of Green River. Local contractors have been hired for road improvements in the area connected to the project.
— Three solar companies have contacted Bingham in reference to three different solar projects in Sweetwater County. One of the projects would span the border between Colorado and Sweetwater County. It will be on private land with the permitting process coming up in the fall.
