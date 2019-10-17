ROCK SPRINGS -- The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has organized a rapid response effort to aid Rock Springs workers who have been displaced through layoffs by Halliburton.
"We have teams ready to move on a moment's notice to meet with those who have lost their jobs," said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of DWS. "When we hear of layoff events, we send help immediately. Our workforce specialists explain the services and options available to the workers who have been displaced."
DWS is providing two informational sessions about services offered. Both will be on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College in the Lecture Hall Meeting Room, RSC 1302, at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs. The first session is from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and the second is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Those looking for assistance also are welcome to visit the Rock Springs Workforce Center at 2451 Foothill Blvd., No. 100 or call 307-382-2747.
Cooley said workers who have lost their jobs through layoffs have a number of options. Most immediately need assistance with filing claims with the unemployment insurance program. While that financial assistance does not replace a full paycheck, it can help people through the hard times between jobs. The workforce specialists also help the dislocated workers register on Wyoming at Work, a Wyoming-specific employment search engine.
Additionally, using money awarded through federal grants, DWS can offer financial assistance for rent, utilities and even training for a new job in a different industry.
Cooley said the Workforce Center and the workforce specialists also can help pay for equipment and clothing needed for new jobs, and in some cases can share the transportation costs for job seekers to attend interviews. In addition, the workforce specialists help job seekers write and polish resumes, and they can conduct mock interviews to help job seekers prepare to put their best foot forward.
(1) comment
Will these same resources be available to those who have lost their job as a direct result of the Halliburton layoffs? i.e. companies that offered third party services to Halliburton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.