ROCK SPRINGS — Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told Wyoming ranchers on Wednesday morning that she understands the importance of working together to conserve the nation’s wildlife.
Skipwith traveled to Rock Springs to speak during the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex. It was hosted by the Wyoming Stock Grower’s Association on Aug. 24-26.
During her presentation, Skipwith shared a story about her office in Washington, D.C. Visitors there might expect to see examples of endangered animals such as the bald eagle, bison and alligator. The cowhide there might be a surprise, though.
When asked why she has a cowhide in her office, Skipwith replies that 60% of the listed threatened and endangered species are located on private lands.
Fish and wildlife belong to all Americans, she told those at the cattle convention, and private landowners are the key to sustaining their populations for future generations. The Fish and Wildlife Service realizes the importance of working with both landowners and communities, according to Skipwith.
She stressed the necessity for cooperation in conserving the nation’s wildlife, saying Fish and Wildlife Service efforts cross geographical and political boundaries. Skipworth told convention goers that her agency works shoulder to shoulder with many, including the WSGA and other organizations, in order to make sure fish and wildlife are protected and working lands are kept working.
Partnerships with landowners have enabled the department to complete restoration and enhancement projects on hundreds of thousands of acres of land and hundreds of river miles, according to Skipwith.
When it comes to private land, people need to be able to make a living and support their families, she told those at the convention. She said decisions made at the agency she heads are based on strong science, the rule of law and common sense.
During her more than three years in the Fish and Wildlife Department, Skipwith said one thing that has hindered conservation efforts is lawsuits by extreme environmentalists.
“These lawsuits do nothing but waste tax payer dollars, make law firms rich and fund a stack of liberal extreme organizations that do nothing to help the land or the wildlife they say that they care about serving,” she said.
When a threatened or endangered species is recovered, according to the Endangered Species Act, there should be a celebration, Skipwith said.
“But sadly, that is not the case. Once again, the answer is another lawsuit.”
Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, also spoke at the cattle convention and had good things to say about Skipwith. He said that she sees the NCBA as a partner, not an entity to be regulated. He also encouraged those at the convention to vote on Nov. 3, saying his organization wants to continue to be able to work with Skipwith.
Skipwith is from Indiana, but said she gained an appreciation of the outdoors and wildlife in Mississippi while spending time with her grandpa on his farm. Conservation on the farm was a way of life. It was there she learned, “If you take care of the land, the land will take care of you.”
Another quote from her childhood was, “If you don’t grow, catch or kill it, you don’t eat.”
Hunting and fishing play an integral role in the success of our country’s conservation model, Skipwith said, adding that hunters and anglers are among the largest and most dedicated advocates for wildlife conservation. President Donald Trump has opened up more than 4 million acres to hunting and fishing during his administration, according to Skipwith.
DIRECTOR’S CONSERVATION AWARD
While speaking at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention, Skipwith announced that she had selected U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) to be the recipient of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director’s Conservation Award. She said he has been at the forefront of legislation focusing on wildlife conservation.
As chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Barrasso worked with his fellow members in the Senate to create bipartisan legislation that focuses on wildlife conservation, she said.
He joined with Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, to introduce America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act. The act addresses the threats against wildlife while also protecting livestock, Skipwith said.
Barrasso and Carper also sponsored the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver, or WILD, Act in 2019. It promotes innovation in technology to protect threatened wildlife by controlling invasive species. The WILD Act also reauthorizes the Partners for Fish and Wildlife program. This program has worked with private landowners to restore and improve wildlife habitat and efforts to combat invasive species.
