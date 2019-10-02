CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation completed security updates to the wyoroad.info traveler information website in order to remain current with industry standards. As a result, older web browsers on computers and smartphones may not work properly. If this happens, WYDOT recommends users update their web browsers to meet current security standards.
Browsers that meet current security standards include the most recent versions of Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, iOS Safari, Android Browser, abd Microsoft Edge. These browsers, and others that meet current security standards, are available for free.
