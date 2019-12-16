LA BARGE — The Greater Yellowstone Coalition donated $100,000 to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a wildlife crossing project north of La Barge in southwest Wyoming.
The money the Greater Yellowstone Coalition donated will be used for the Dry Piney wildlife crossing project. The project calls for installing underpasses, fencing and related improvements along a 28-mile stretch of U.S. 189 between La Barge and Big Piney.
"We want to thank the Greater Yellowstone Coalition for their generous donation," said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. "Dry Piney is one of our top priority projects. This project and others like it will help us with our vital mission of reducing crashes and improving highway safety for all."
The Dry Piney project will help the Wyoming Range mule deer herd as well as pronghorn, elk and moose movement. Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) estimates that this section of highway would be used by about 3,000 mule deer, 300 to 500 pronghorn, 100 to 150 elk and 50 to 100 moose, annually. Dry Piney is one area that WYDOT, WGFD and other stakeholders have identified as needing mitigation work to reduce crashes.
"Projects like Dry Piney help us reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes in Wyoming," WYDOT Chief Engineer Shelby Carlson said. "We've seen major improvements with the work done so far with other wildlife-vehicle collision mitigation projects. The Dry Piney project will provide safe passage for wildlife to cross under U.S. 189 while traversing their historic migratory routes."
Greater Yellowstone Coalition officials said they're pleased they can provide additional funding for the project. The coalition, which has offices in Jackson, Cody and Lander, Wyoming along with Montana and Idaho, works to protect the lands, waters and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem through highway crossing projects like Dry Piney that allow animals to move across our roadways safely.
"Not only will this project save thousands of deer over its lifetime in the struggling Wyoming Range herd, it's also going to keep families safe on this stretch of road by reducing collisions," said Chris Colligan, Greater Yellowstone Coalition wildlife program coordinator. "The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is pleased to support this project by helping secure local match dollars that leverage state and federal funds."
Besides Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a Casper-area family recently donated $25,000 to the fund.
Additionally, WYDOT received a $14.5 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for the Dry Piney wildlife crossing project. The Wyoming Transportation Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission also both contributed $1.25 million for a total of $2.5 million for Dry Piney.
People interested in making a donation for wildlife-vehicle crash mitigation can send their donation to: WYDOT Financial Services; ATTN: Wildlife Crossing Donation; 5300 Bishop Blvd.; Cheyenne, WY 82009.
For additional information about WYDOT, contact Aimee Inama at aimee.inama2@wyo.gov or 307-777-4013.
For additional information about the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, contact Mac Dukart, communications and engagement associate, at mdukart@greateryellowstone.org or at (307) 734-6004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.