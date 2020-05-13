ROCK SPRINGS — Drivers who need to take a non-commercial driver's license road test will be able to starting the week of May 11.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation's (WYDOT) Driver Services Office will begin conducting non-commercial road tests by appointment only at WYDOT offices in Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
Following Gov. Mark Gordon's executive order in March, officials suspended non-commercial driver's license tests due to the coronavirus pandemic. WYDOT will start testing again but will have several health protocols in place to keep customers and employees safe.
"We're pleased we can start offering non-commercial driver license tests to the people of Wyoming," WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said. "We worked on a plan with the Governor's office and the state Health Department that will help keep everyone safe. We are committed to providing the best possible service to the people of Wyoming and this plan enables us to do just that."
The WYDOT offices that will offer testing already have the necessary equipment to conduct the tests. Not only will WYDOT employees ask a series of health questions to screen applicants for any COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, but they will also perform no-touch temperature checks on people. WYDOT will add additional locations as equipment arrives.
"These protocols have been put in place and approved by state officials to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy," said Misty Dobson, WYDOT Driver Services program manager. "We want to ensure everyone feels comfortable coming in to take their test and we want to do our part to help prevent the spread of the virus."
Additional safety measures will be taken in each office as well as in the vehicle to ensure continued safety of both the public and WYDOT employees.
Residents who need to take the non-commercial driver license road test can contact their local WYDOT Driver Services offices to schedule an appointment. A list of offices and phone numbers can be found at http://wydot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist.
To make an appointment, motorists need to:
- Contact their local Driver Services Office.
- Arrive 15 minutes early.
- Go into the office to check in and confirm their mobile phone number.
- Wait outside or in their vehicle until an examiner contacts them on their cell phone.
WYDOT also will continue with social distancing guidelines and only permit a certain number of people inside a Driver Services Office at one time. That means WYDOT employees will call or text those who are waiting outside, including the road test takers.
For a list of the maximum number of people allowed in each of the Driver Services offices at one time, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.