GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River was recently informed that the Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to highlight a 2015 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvement project involving three intersections in town.
Green River received a federal grant administrated by the Transportation Department with funds used to design and address ADA ramp compliance at the three intersections. The improvements were completed at Bridger and East Teton, West Teton and Cumorah, and West Teton and Crossbow.
Wyoming is adding a segment to the Local Project Administration certification course that showcases a variety of the many successful projects completed by communities across Wyoming, including the one in Green River. DeBernardi Construction completed the project in 2018.
Green River officials said the project locations were selected not only to address ADA compliance deficiencies, but due to the locations being adjacent to low income, senior, and disabled housing and nearby Truman Elementary School. This project has allowed easier access to individuals to walk their grandchildren home from school and allows low income and disabled residents easy access to the only grocery store in Green River.
