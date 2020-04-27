Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.