SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be installing variable speed limit signs along a new 30-mile section of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.
At its April meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Advanced Electrical Contracting, of Sheridan a $1 million contract for the work. Variable speed limit signs will be installed on I-80 between Point of Rocks and Patrick Draw from mile post 131.41 to 146.51. There will be 12 on the eastbound side and 12 on the westbound side.
In addition to upgrading the regular speed limit signs with variable speed limit signs, crews will also install weather stations and make electrical upgrades in those areas.
The variable speed limit signs and weather stations will help WYDOT reduce traffic flow during wintry conditions and other conditions where speed limits need to be reduced for safety purposes, according to a press release. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.
In March, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. of Rock Springs a $975,000 contract for concrete pavement and miscellaneous work at various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.