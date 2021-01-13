ROCK SPRINGS -- Wyoming Department of Transportation workers were taken to the hospital after another driver struck their vehicle early Monday.
Around 7:22 a.m. Jan. 11, two WYDOT employees were working on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at milepost 95. They were cleaning delineator posts and had activated the arrow board on their state vehicle to alert traffic of their presence, according to a press release.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was in the area and noticed an older Ford pickup traveling westbound just east of their location that was weaving all over the road. The trooper attempted to catch up with the Ford pickup to initiate a traffic stop. Unfortunately, the Ford hit the rear of the WYDOT vehicle on the shoulder before the trooper could intervene.
The collision caused the WYDOT vehicle to be pushed off the roadway, and the Ford pickup came to rest in the left lane of the interstate, causing a road closure on I-80 westbound until the scene could be cleared for traffic.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation employees were injured and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
The driver of the Ford pickup is a resident of Green River. He sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover and is being investigated for driving impaired, according to the press release.
The WHP reminds motorists when an emergency, construction, maintenance, or utility vehicle is stopped on the road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicle. On a two-lane road where speeds are 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
