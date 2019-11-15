ROCK SPRINGS—Wyoming Department of Transportation projects including traffic signal improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk upgrades at three Rock Springs intersections are wrapping up.
Since the spring of 2019, traffic has seen periodic lane closures at the intersection of Center and Elk streets and Dewar Drive, as well as at Grant and Center streets and the South Belt Loop and Dewar Drive. All work should be completed within the next few weeks, according to Pete Stinchcomb with WYDOT.
Final touches include some concrete and electrical work as well as painting crosswalks.
Traffic signals at the three intersections had to be updated. Wiring and electronics at each were very old and needed to be replaced, along with the controller boxes that run the lights. Some new poles were also installed.
The project also included fixing drainage issues on the turning lane from Dewar Drive to the South Side Belt Loop. Repairs should address past issues with flooding at the intersection.
Stinchcomb said that WYDOT is responsible for the three intersections because they are along the route of the Interstate 80 business loop in Rock Springs, so they are considered part of I-80.
