LARAMIE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the Wyoming state speech and debate championships will take place in an online format on April 22-25.
“With the assistance of the University of Wyoming, speech students will participate in preliminary rounds on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals held on Saturday, April 25,” a Facebook post stated.
“We are pleased the WHSAA Board of Directors and the UW staff are able to provide this opportunity for our students.”
